Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $134.40 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of American Tower worth $134,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 112,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 466,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,324. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.38. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.