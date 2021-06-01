Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $186.21 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40,462 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $186,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.66. 10,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,214. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

