Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 130,656 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,656 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of AbbVie worth $152,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.79. 119,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

