S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 29th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $8.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCPPF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

