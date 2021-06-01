SafeInsure (SINS) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $227,264.63 and approximately $47.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025525 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002772 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,881,593 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

