salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $238.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.59.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,135 shares of company stock worth $39,949,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.