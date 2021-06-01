Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

SCHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.