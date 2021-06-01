Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.32 million.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. Schrödinger has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,507,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,064,541.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,164,027 shares of company stock worth $87,053,726 over the last quarter.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

