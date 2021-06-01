Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.15. 2,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,902. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40.

