Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (LON:SMT) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.97 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SMT opened at GBX 1,218.46 ($15.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £17.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.32. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 708.15 ($9.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,418.57 ($18.53).

In related news, insider Patrick Maxwell purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,123 ($14.67) per share, with a total value of £20,438.60 ($26,703.16). Also, insider Paola Subacchi purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £2,470.78 ($3,228.09).

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

