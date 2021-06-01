Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after buying an additional 306,665 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.