Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,804 shares of company stock worth $25,020,650 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

