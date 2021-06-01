Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.97

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 58651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.