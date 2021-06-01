SecureWorks (SCWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect SecureWorks to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.63 million. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

