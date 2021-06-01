Securian Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in IPG Photonics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,929 shares of company stock worth $6,336,624. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $209.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.34. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

