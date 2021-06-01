Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 138,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,621. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

