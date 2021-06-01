Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after purchasing an additional 387,291 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,027,000 after purchasing an additional 331,609 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 108.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

