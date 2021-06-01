Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 169,580 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,580 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $35.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

