Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 313 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.