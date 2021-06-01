Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $50.52 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,925 shares during the period. PNM Resources accounts for approximately 2.2% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.20% of PNM Resources worth $50,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,407,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after purchasing an additional 409,151 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PNM Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 204,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

PNM remained flat at $$49.12 during trading on Tuesday. 35,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

