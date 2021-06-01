Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $20.46 Million in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,459,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Brookfield Property Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,168. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

