Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $30.48 Million in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 509,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475,000. W. R. Grace & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRA. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 185.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $68.87.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. Analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

