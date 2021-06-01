SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $68.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,550 in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.44 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

