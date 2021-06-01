SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,741,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.92% of SEI Investments worth $776,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $779,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 85.3% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEIC stock opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

