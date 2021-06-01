Senior (LON:SNR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 112 ($1.46) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNR. Barclays upped their target price on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 101.83 ($1.33).

LON:SNR traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.89). 2,183,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,483. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.41. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 164.60 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £608.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 42,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

