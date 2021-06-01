ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $473.88 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.03 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 631.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

