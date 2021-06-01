Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 39.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537,835 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack accounts for about 0.5% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $214,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.44. 18,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

