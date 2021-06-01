Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,561 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.65 and a 200-day moving average of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

