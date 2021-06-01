Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 25,320 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 548.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in FOX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in FOX by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 119,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

