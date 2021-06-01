Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 548.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $90,032,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FOX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FOX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

