Shell Asset Management Co. Has $787,000 Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,727 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $92,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

