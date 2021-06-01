Shell Asset Management Co. Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG stock opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $264,423.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $408,809. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.