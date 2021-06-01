Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

AMPH stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $901.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $499,494.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $299,130.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,598 shares of company stock worth $1,281,094. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

