Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 22,519 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Momo were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.41.

Shares of MOMO opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Momo Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Momo had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

