Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.25. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $1,134,403.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $681,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,747,476 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

