Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,111 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

