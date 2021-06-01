SHIBA INU Achieves Market Cap of $3.35 Billion (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $3.35 billion and $901.14 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00297985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00191213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.01004625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00031242 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.50 or 0.00973073 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.