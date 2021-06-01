Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. Shimano has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.31.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

