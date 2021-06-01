Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44. Shimano has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.31.
About Shimano
