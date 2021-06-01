Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Short Interest Update

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 29th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,242.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $154.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify has a 1-year low of $702.02 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.