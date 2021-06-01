Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Increases By 67.9%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the April 29th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares in the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JG opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.41. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 48.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Mobile will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

