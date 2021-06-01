Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Increases By 60.4%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the April 29th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after buying an additional 278,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,359 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHY stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.