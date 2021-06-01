Short Interest in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Rises By 31.6%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

