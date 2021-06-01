Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Expands By 43.8%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ FAB opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $75.16.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.