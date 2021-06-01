Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Increases By 29.6%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the April 29th total of 153,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $18.18. 10,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,962. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First United has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In other First United news, Director Patricia Milon acquired 2,100 shares of First United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,415.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,338 shares of company stock worth $63,614. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First United by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First United in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First United by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First United by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the period. 35.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

