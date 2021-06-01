Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expands By 28.7%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the April 29th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE GNL opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 1,285,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after purchasing an additional 915,333 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $13,889,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 387,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

