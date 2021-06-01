Short Interest in Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Expands By 42.9%

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hot Mama’s Foods stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Hot Mama’s Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

