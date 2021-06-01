Short Interest in Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Expands By 42.9%

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Hot Mama’s Foods stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Hot Mama’s Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile
