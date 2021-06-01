Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Expands By 28.3%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 825,200 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 29th total of 643,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

