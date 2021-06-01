Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Rises By 46.2%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 864,200 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 29th total of 591,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 311,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

MERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

MERC opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $979.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -73.08%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

