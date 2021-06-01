Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Increases By 31.6%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TIGO. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.