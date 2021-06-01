Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Rises By 39.0%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the April 29th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NAD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,345. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
