Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Rises By 39.0%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the April 29th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NAD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,345. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAD. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.